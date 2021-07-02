Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 197 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,117,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $277.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $188.82 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

