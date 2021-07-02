Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 112 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.47.

NYSE DECK opened at $389.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $396.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

