Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 30.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

