LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Lowered to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

