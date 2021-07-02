Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $71.05. 42,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,914. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.63. Lonza Group has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

