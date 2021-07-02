L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $249.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.