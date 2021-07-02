L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.48. 41,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.65. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $247.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LRLCY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.