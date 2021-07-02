Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,354 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $60.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

