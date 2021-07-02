MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

