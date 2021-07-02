Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $799.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $5,139,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.