Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,158 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

