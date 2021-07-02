Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,384 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 212.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.01. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.