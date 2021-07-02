Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $217.75. 591,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,243,502. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $589.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.