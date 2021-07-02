Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,024 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

MGY opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.