Mahmud Ul Haq Sells 46,740 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $401,496.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,990,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mahmud Ul Haq also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareCloud alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.