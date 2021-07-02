Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 185.50 ($2.42). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 179.95 ($2.35), with a volume of 3,383,420 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

