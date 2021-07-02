Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CommScope by 86.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

