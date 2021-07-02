Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 98.4% in June

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 51,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,700. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

