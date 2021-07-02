Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,260,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $397,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. 10,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

