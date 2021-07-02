Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 105.3% in June

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the May 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martinrea International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of MRETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

