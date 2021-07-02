McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

