Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

MDT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.59. 99,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.