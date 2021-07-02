megaBONK (MBONK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,151.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $233,983.27 and approximately $7,151.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.00675432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

