Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEGGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.