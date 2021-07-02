Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 2.8% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 18,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,224,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 356,330 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 81.1% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 148,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 25.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 258,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,975,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after buying an additional 255,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.