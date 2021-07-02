Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMIZF shares. Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

