Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Act Two Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 5.6% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.58. 211,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,690,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

