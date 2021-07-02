Metacrine (MTCR) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR) is one of 846 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Metacrine to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Metacrine and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metacrine 0 0 4 0 3.00 Metacrine Competitors 4638 17717 39016 769 2.58

Metacrine currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 401.30%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 48.77%. Given Metacrine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metacrine is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metacrine and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metacrine N/A -$37.30 million -0.97 Metacrine Competitors $1.72 billion $124.75 million -2.41

Metacrine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metacrine. Metacrine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Metacrine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Metacrine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metacrine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metacrine N/A N/A N/A Metacrine Competitors -2,652.40% -174.35% -28.64%

Summary

Metacrine beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH. The company also develops MET642, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

