MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

CMU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 51,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $4.82.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

