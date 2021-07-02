MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,115 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

