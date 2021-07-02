Micro Focus International plc to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MCRO opened at GBX 458 ($5.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 507.41. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

