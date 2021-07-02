Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 387,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 16,754,515 shares.The stock last traded at $84.24 and had previously closed at $82.93.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

