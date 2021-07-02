Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $606.85

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 606.85 ($7.93) and last traded at GBX 594.66 ($7.77), with a volume of 11658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 520.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £526.90 million and a PE ratio of -132.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

