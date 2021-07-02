Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.76.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $428,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252 in the last ninety days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

