MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

