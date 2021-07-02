MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Dennis Patrick Morris Acquires 15,928 Shares

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 15,928 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,856.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Patrick Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MIND Technology alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 30,618 shares of MIND Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,236.00.

Shares of MIND opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.