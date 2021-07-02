Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MALRY traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 965. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MALRY. Citigroup cut shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

