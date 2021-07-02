Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

