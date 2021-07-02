Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.89 and a 1-year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

