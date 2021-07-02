Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,133 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

