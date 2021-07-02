Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $463,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 327.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 42.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.