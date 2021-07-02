Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.04 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $19.61 or 0.00058381 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.04 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00169556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,583.30 or 1.00000609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.