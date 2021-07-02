Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits Market Cap of $32.84 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $24.52 or 0.00072952 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and $29,308.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00128700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00169502 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,481.99 or 0.99594941 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,052 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

