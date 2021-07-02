Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for approximately $275.37 or 0.00816172 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $31.04 million and approximately $119,291.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00129719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.39 or 1.00277484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 112,740 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

