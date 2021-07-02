Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce sales of $29.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $119.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%.

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of MITK stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $818.81 million, a P/E ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 0.28. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

