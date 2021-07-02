Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 50.9% in June

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 970,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.3 days.

OTCMKTS MSBHF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 2,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitsubishi has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

