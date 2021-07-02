Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CW opened at $119.02 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

