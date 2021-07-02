Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,869,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,015,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,402,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 170.21 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

