Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $201.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $112.58 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

