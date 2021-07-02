Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,514 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after buying an additional 202,566 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 157,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

NYSE AAN opened at $32.17 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.